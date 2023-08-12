Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $299.07

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.07 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 296 ($3.78). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.04), with a volume of 5,849 shares traded.

Wilmington Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The company has a market capitalization of £268.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.19.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

