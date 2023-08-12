Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $374.61

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $374.61 and last traded at $374.61, with a volume of 2356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Winmark Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.53.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 72.56%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Winmark by 11.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter worth about $42,733,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

