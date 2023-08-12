Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 10,380 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

