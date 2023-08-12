Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 425 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,324. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

