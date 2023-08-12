Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 793 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

