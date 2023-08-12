Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE C traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 11,973,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,083,904. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

