Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. 4,731,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

