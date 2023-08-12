Wintrust Investments LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,065,720,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.33. 200,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,521. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

