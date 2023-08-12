Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 35,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 53.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 34.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

TGT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,245. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

