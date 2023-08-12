Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 2,309 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

