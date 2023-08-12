Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 350 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,382 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.30. 1,709,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

