Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. 2,700,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76. The company has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.