WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.01

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.01 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 30.55 ($0.39). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 30.10 ($0.38), with a volume of 90,893 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.02. The company has a market capitalization of £18.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after acquiring an additional 209,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,752,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,832,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,726,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,090,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

