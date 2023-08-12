WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in WISeKey International by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in WISeKey International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in WISeKey International by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKEY opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

