WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Raised to Buy at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.94. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

WM Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 511.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.