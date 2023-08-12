WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Raised to Buy at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
WM Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MAPS stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.94. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WM Technology
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.