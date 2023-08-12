Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WWW traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $699.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,250,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

