Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,115,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,053,000 after buying an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangham Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $75.48. 2,575,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

