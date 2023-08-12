Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.04. 16,609,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,868,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.