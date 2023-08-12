Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,359 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.31. 369,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,772. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.