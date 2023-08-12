Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CVX traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,679. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

