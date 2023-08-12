Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

VGSH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $57.64. 1,740,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,488. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

