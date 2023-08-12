Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 6,255 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.73. 439,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

