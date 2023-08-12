Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.77. 1,328,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average is $199.77. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

