Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. 8,483,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,843. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $264.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

