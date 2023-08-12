Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 152 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $255.42. 1,394,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average is $245.79. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

