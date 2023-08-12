Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,188 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

