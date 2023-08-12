Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Hits $10.26 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and $3,062.04 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,061,170,836 coins and its circulating supply is 35,033,735,019 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,061,170,836.355 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.2931329 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,869.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

