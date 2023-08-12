Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.86. 1,256,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,268. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.21. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.