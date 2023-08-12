Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $3.04 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 81 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $695.61. 381,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $706.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.