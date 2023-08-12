Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $208.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,431. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

