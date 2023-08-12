Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,564. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

