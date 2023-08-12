Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 52 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $13.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $806.95. 526,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $744.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.