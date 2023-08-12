X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $137,859.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $209,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 458,857.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

