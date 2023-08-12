X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFORGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on X4 Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $137,859.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $209,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 458,857.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.