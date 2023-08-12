Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 153,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 89.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

