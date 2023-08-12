Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of XBIO opened at $3.64 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 302.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 210.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.