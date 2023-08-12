XOS’s (XOS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

XOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 312.96% and a negative return on equity of 89.51%. On average, research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

XOS Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in XOS by 568.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,032,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of XOS by 2,011.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 468,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XOS by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of XOS in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

