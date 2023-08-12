XOS’s (XOS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ XOS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.
XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 312.96% and a negative return on equity of 89.51%. On average, research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
