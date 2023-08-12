XYO Price Reaches $0.0035 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.12 million and $281,452.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,430.09 or 1.00051521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00349878 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $249,443.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

