Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

