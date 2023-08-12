yearn.finance Price Hits $6,281.35 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $6,281.35 or 0.21361499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $207.51 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,036 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

