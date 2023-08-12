YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.36.

YETI stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.45. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in YETI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

