YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $58.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.90. 2,372,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.45. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

