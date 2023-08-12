Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3,882.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.41%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Down 55.4 %

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

About Yield10 Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

