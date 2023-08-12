Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $29.28

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $29.28 or 0.00099519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $478.03 million and approximately $22.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.