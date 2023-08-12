Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Posts Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.79. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $563,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 942.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.