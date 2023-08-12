Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Up 38.3% in July

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3879 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

