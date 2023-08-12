Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $213.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $204.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.00.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.85. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.0% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Zoetis by 99.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 129,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 365,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.