ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the July 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZOZO Price Performance

Shares of SRTTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. 11,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,298. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

