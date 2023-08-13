132,375 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 132,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,000. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,464. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

