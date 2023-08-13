1,435 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $344.43 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.53. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.