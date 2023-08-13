1,471 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

